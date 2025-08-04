Admission begins at Dhaka Central University, see details

Admission begins in undergraduate programmes for the 2024–25 academic year at the proposed Dhaka Central University from today, Sunday.

With approval from the Ministry of Education, students will be admitted in three units, Arts and Social Sciences, Science, and Business Studies. Applications can be submitted until 10 August, with an application fee of Tk 800.

According to the official notice, applications must be submitted online. The seven colleges affiliated with the proposed Dhaka Central University have a combined total of 4,500 seats available.

Of them Dhaka College has 681 seats, Eden Mohila College has 785, Government Titumir College has 765, Government Bangla College has 674, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’s College has 593, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College has 465, and Kabi Nazrul Government College has 529 seats.