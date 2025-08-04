Admission begins at Dhaka Central University, see details
Admission begins in undergraduate programmes for the 2024–25 academic year at the proposed Dhaka Central University from today, Sunday.
With approval from the Ministry of Education, students will be admitted in three units, Arts and Social Sciences, Science, and Business Studies. Applications can be submitted until 10 August, with an application fee of Tk 800.
According to the official notice, applications must be submitted online. The seven colleges affiliated with the proposed Dhaka Central University have a combined total of 4,500 seats available.
Of them Dhaka College has 681 seats, Eden Mohila College has 785, Government Titumir College has 765, Government Bangla College has 674, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’s College has 593, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College has 465, and Kabi Nazrul Government College has 529 seats.
Admission test, mark distribution, guidelines for applicants
The admission test will consist of 100 questions across three subjects:
Bangla – 25 marks
English – 25 marks
General Knowledge – 50 marks
(This will include questions on Bangladesh and international affairs, as well as general knowledge drawn from the SSC and HSC syllabus in subjects like sociology, political science and governance, economics, history, Islamic history, logic, and geography.)
The 100-mark admission test will consist of 100 questions covering three subjects: Bangla, English, and General Knowledge. The questions will be based on the Higher Secondary syllabus set for the year 2024 in the respective subjects.
The pass mark for the admission test is 40 out of 100. Candidates scoring below 40 will not be considered for admission. According to the notice, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
* Answer sheets (OMR sheets) will be provided by the university. No additional sheets will be given. Answers must be marked by shading the appropriate circles on the OMR sheet.
* Under no circumstances will candidates be allowed to enter the examination hall with mobile phones, calculators, books or papers (other than the admit card), watches or pens containing electronic devices, Visa/Master/ATM cards, or any such items.
Eligibility criteria for application
1. Students who passed SSC or equivalent exams between 2019 and 2022, and HSC or equivalent exams in 2023 or 2024, and meet the academic criteria set by the proposed Dhaka Central University in different units under the existing academic structure, are eligible to apply for the 2024–25 undergraduate programmes.
2. Those who have already applied to the seven colleges affiliated with the University of Dhaka for the 2024–25 academic year do not need to apply again. Their previous application will be treated as valid for Dhaka Central University admission application.
3. However, those who withdraw their application will receive a refund of the fee they paid.
Admission test dates
* Arts and Social Sciences Unit: Friday, 22 August, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
* Science Unit: Saturday, 23 August, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm
* Business Studies Unit: Saturday, 23 August, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
(Admit cards will be available for download starting from 17 August, and seat plans will be published from 20 August.)