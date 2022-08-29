ULAB holds scholarship award ceremony

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held a Scholarship Award Ceremony on 24 August at the ULAB Permanent Campus in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, with Professor Dr. Biswajit Chanda, Member, UGC as the Chief Guest and Omar Faruque, Director-Private University Division, UGC as the Special Guest. Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, ULAB delivered the welcome address, said a press release.

Crests and certificates were given to 163 students who received scholarships of Tk 9.5 million in total. ULAB provides a range of merit-based scholarships that include Named Scholarships, Vice-Chancellor’s Honour List, and Dean’s Honour List. In addition, full scholarships are given to children of freedom fighters, and meritorious but poor students from remote areas. Sixty-five percent of all ULAB students receive scholarships.