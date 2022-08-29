Education

ULAB holds scholarship award ceremony

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held a Scholarship Award Ceremony on 24 August at the ULAB Permanent Campus in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, with Professor Dr. Biswajit Chanda, Member, UGC as the Chief Guest and Omar Faruque, Director-Private University Division, UGC as the Special Guest. Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, ULAB delivered the welcome address, said a press release.

Crests and certificates were given to 163 students who received scholarships of Tk 9.5 million in total. ULAB provides a range of merit-based scholarships that include Named Scholarships, Vice-Chancellor’s Honour List, and Dean’s Honour List. In addition, full scholarships are given to children of freedom fighters, and meritorious but poor students from remote areas. Sixty-five percent of all ULAB students receive scholarships.

In his speech Dr. Chanda encouraged ULAB to set its aim towards a globally renowned university, and like MIT, Harvard, and exhorted the students to devote themselves to activities that support the development of the country and at the same time achieve their personal and career goals.

Prof. Dr. Shamsad Mortuza, Pro Vice Chancellor, gave the vote of thanks. Treasurer Prof. Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Registrar Lt Col Md. Foyzul Islam (Retd), faculty members, administrative officials, and other students were present along with the awardees.

