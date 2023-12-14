Wheaton International School gets Md Ataul Kabir as new vice-principal

Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Md Ataul Kabir has joined capital’s Wheaton International School as the new vice-principal (administration), stated a press release.
Earlier, Ataul Kabir has served as the proctor of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and the chairman of Disaster and Human Security Management Department.
Besides, he has worked as the principal of Jashore Cantonment School and College and served in different vital posts of Bangladesh Military as well.
About joining Wheaton International School as the vice-principal, Ataul Kabir said, “I am proud and excited to be appointed here. As a member of the Wheaton family, I wish to take the institute to an extraordinary height using the experience from my long career in the army and in the educational institutes.”
“It is my goal to develop Wheaton International School as the best school to develop good citizens and good human beings with humanistic and religious knowledge through the combination of English and Islamic curriculum,” he added.
Principal of the Wheaton International School Abdullah Jaman congratulated vice-principal Md Ataul Kabir. And, he hoped that the educational institution will go one step further on the path of success with his appointment.