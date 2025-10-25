Cadet college admission 2026: Circular published, applications open on 1 November
Admission circular for the country’s cadet colleges in the academic year of 2026 has been published. Application forms will be available from 1 November 2025. The admission test for the cadet colleges will be based on the syllabus of ClSsix.
Application form distribution dates
Application form distribution begins: 1 November 2025, from 8:00 am.
Application form distribution ends: 10 December 2025, until 5:00 pm.
12 cadet colleges
The cadet colleges are fully residential educational institutions run under the direct supervision of the Adjutant General’s Branch of the Bangladesh Army, under the Ministry of Defence.
Alongside academic studies, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities help cadets develop into responsible and skilled individuals.
There are currently 12 cadet colleges across Bangladesh, nine for boys and three for girls. Students are admitted to class seven, and the admission test questions are set from the class six syllabus. The admission process includes written test, viva-voce, and medical examinations.
Eligibility criteria
Nationality: The applicant must be a Bangladeshi citizen.
Educational qualification: The applicant must have passed Class Six or an equivalent examination.
Age: On 1 January 2026, the applicant’s age must not exceed 13 years and 6 months.
Physical requirements: The candidate must meet the following physical standards-
Height: Minimum 4 feet 8 inches (for both boys and girls).
Health: The applicant must be physically and mentally fit.
Online application
Applications must be submitted online via the following websites:
Required documents for application form
Attested copy of the annual examination certificate of Class Five (not mandatory for English-medium applicants).
Attested copy of birth registration or birth certificate.
Certificate from the head of the institution confirming that the applicant has passed Class Six or equivalent level in Bangla, English, or Madrasa medium.
Income certificate of parents or guardians, attested by the relevant authority.
Attested copies of both parents’ National ID cards.
Application deadlines
Last date for application submission: 10 December 2025, until 5:00 pm.
Admit card collection: From 11 December 2025 until the day before the examination.
Written examination
The written test will be held on Saturday, 27 December 2025 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Admission test syllabus
The admission test will be based on the class six syllabus of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
The written test will carry a total of 300 marks: English - 100 marks, Mathematics - 100 marks, Bangla - 60 marks, and General Knowledge - 40 marks.
