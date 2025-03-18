New university 'Grameen University' approved
The government has approved a new private university named 'Grameen University.' It will be located in the capital, Dhaka.
The education ministry on Monday issued an approval letter to Md Ashraful Hasan, chairman of the university's Board of Trustees.
The ministry has issued an order granting provisional approval to establish and operate 'Grameen University' under a total of 22 conditions.
The total number of approved private universities in the country now stands at 115. However, several of them are not yet operational. With the approval of this new private university, the total number of approved private universities will rise to 116.
Among the conditions for the university's approval are: the provisional approval period will be seven years, the proposed university must comply with all provisions and conditions of the Private University Act, 2010, and the proposed university must have its own or rented building of at least 25,000 square feet. The university must have a minimum of three faculties and at least six departments under these faculties. Additionally, the university must deposit at least Tk 15 million in any scheduled bank in the university's reserved fund, among other conditions.