Education sector sees increase in budget allocation

Finance minister AH Mahmood Ali on Thursday proposed an allocation of Tk 947.10 billion (94,710 crore) for the education sector in the national budget of Bangladesh for the fiscal year 2024-2025, while it was Tk 881.63 billion (88,163 crore) in the 2023-24.

The finance minister made the allocation proposal while placing the national budget at the national parliament on Thursday.

In the proposed budget, Tk 388.19 billion (38,819 crore) has been proposed for the primary and mass education sector in the national budget for FY 2024-25, up from Tk 347.22 billion (34,722 crore) in this sector for FY 2023-24.

In the proposed budget, secondary and higher education sector gets an allocation of Tk 441 billion ( Tk 44,108 crore), which was Tk 428.39 billion (42,839 crore) in the outgoing fiscal. Technical and madrasa education division has been proposed an allocation of Tk 117.83 billion (Tk 11,783 crore) in FY2024-25, which was Tk 106 billion (Tk 10,602 crore) in FY 2023-24.