National Budget 2024-25
Education sector sees increase in budget allocation
Finance minister AH Mahmood Ali on Thursday proposed an allocation of Tk 947.10 billion (94,710 crore) for the education sector in the national budget of Bangladesh for the fiscal year 2024-2025, while it was Tk 881.63 billion (88,163 crore) in the 2023-24.
The finance minister made the allocation proposal while placing the national budget at the national parliament on Thursday.
In the proposed budget, Tk 388.19 billion (38,819 crore) has been proposed for the primary and mass education sector in the national budget for FY 2024-25, up from Tk 347.22 billion (34,722 crore) in this sector for FY 2023-24.
In the proposed budget, secondary and higher education sector gets an allocation of Tk 441 billion ( Tk 44,108 crore), which was Tk 428.39 billion (42,839 crore) in the outgoing fiscal. Technical and madrasa education division has been proposed an allocation of Tk 117.83 billion (Tk 11,783 crore) in FY2024-25, which was Tk 106 billion (Tk 10,602 crore) in FY 2023-24.
While rolling out the proposed budget, the finance minister said significant successes have been achieved in the education sector due to dedicated efforts of the government.
“As a result, Bangladesh secured 129th position out of 192 countries in the Human Development Index, surpassing both India and Pakistan. The enrolment rate at the secondary level has improved to 71.82 per cent. The government is undertaking various initiatives for the expansion of education, including the construction and development of educational institutions, financial assistance to students and teachers in the form of scholarships and stipends, and implementing various programs for the development of meritorious students,” said the minister.
The finance minister said the role of technical and vocational education is undeniable in creating extensive employment opportunities. Enrolment in vocational education has significantly increased over the past few years thanks to the dedicated efforts of our government.
“In 2010, the enrolment rate in vocational education was only 1 per cent, which increased to 18.17 per cent in 2022 and 28 per cent of them are female.
AH Mahmood Ali added that the government has undertaken extensive activities to develop and modernise madrasa education in addition to general education.