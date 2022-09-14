Professor Nurul Alam made JU VC

<p>Professor Md Nurul Alam has been appointed the new vice chancellor (VC) of Jahangirnagar University (JU), an education ministry notice said on Tuesday, reports UNB.</p><p>President Abdul Hamid, chancellor of the university, appointed professor Alam as the new VC as per the Jahangirnagar University Act, according to the ministry’s notification.</p>. <p>Nurul Alam is professor of the Department of Physics of the university.</p><p>Earlier, on 1 March, he was appointed as the VC on an interim basis for the administrative needs of the University, in addition to his responsibilities as pro-vice chancellor.</p>