Professor Nurul Alam made JU VC

Prothom Alo English Desk
Professor Md Nurul Alam has been appointed the new vice chancellor (VC) of Jahangirnagar University (JU), an education ministry notice said on Tuesday, reports UNB.

President Abdul Hamid, chancellor of the university, appointed professor Alam as the new VC as per the Jahangirnagar University Act, according to the ministry’s notification.

Nurul Alam is professor of the Department of Physics of the university.

Earlier, on 1 March, he was appointed as the VC on an interim basis for the administrative needs of the University, in addition to his responsibilities as pro-vice chancellor.

