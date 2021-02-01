20 Bangladeshis selected for Australia Awards Scholarships

Twenty emerging leaders from various sectors in Bangladesh have been selected to receive the "Australia Awards Scholarships" to study master’s degrees at Australia’s world-class universities.

The recipients include public sector leaders, scientists, information technology specialists, academics and community development workers.

Of the 20 recipients, ten are women and two are from the indigenous communities, said the Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.

Since 1971, over 3,000 scholarships have been awarded to Bangladeshis. Many alumni are now working in leadership positions in government, business and the community.

After obtaining their degrees, the latest group of recipients will use their new skills, knowledge and networks to help tackle Bangladesh’s development priorities.

During an online event on 27 January, Australia’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer congratulated the recipients.

“I strongly encourage you all to live up to the Australia Awards ethos: to make a difference, by being courageous and adventurous, by inspiring positive change and by helping to strengthen the links between our two countries,” he said.