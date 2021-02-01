20 Bangladeshis selected for Australia Awards Scholarships

Twenty emerging leaders from various sectors in Bangladesh have been selected to receive the "Australia Awards Scholarships" to study master’s degrees at Australia’s world-class universities.
The recipients include public sector leaders, scientists, information technology specialists, academics and community development workers.
Of the 20 recipients, ten are women and two are from the indigenous communities, said the Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.
Since 1971, over 3,000 scholarships have been awarded to Bangladeshis. Many alumni are now working in leadership positions in government, business and the community.
After obtaining their degrees, the latest group of recipients will use their new skills, knowledge and networks to help tackle Bangladesh’s development priorities.
During an online event on 27 January, Australia’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer congratulated the recipients.
“I strongly encourage you all to live up to the Australia Awards ethos: to make a difference, by being courageous and adventurous, by inspiring positive change and by helping to strengthen the links between our two countries,” he said.
Mirana Mahrukh, joint secretary, Economic Relations Division of the Government of Bangladesh and Australian alumna, thanked the Australian Government for providing Australia Awards.
“I encourage all the provisional awardees to think outside the box and use this opportunity not only for your individual development but also the development of Bangladesh,” Mirana said.
Tribeni Chakma, a marketing and communications professional at Rangamati Science and Technology University, spoke on behalf of the Australia Awards recipients.
“Upon returning to Bangladesh, we will use our enhanced knowledge and the networks we will develop in Australia to contribute to the development of our organisations, our communities and Bangladesh,” she said.
The Australia Awards recipients will commence their study when developments in the COVID-19 pandemic allow travel to Australia to resume.
Applications for the next round of Australia Awards Scholarships are being accepted now and it will close on 30 April.