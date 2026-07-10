Primary scholarship exam: Results for 9 districts published early, probe committee formed

Although the results of the Primary Scholarship Examination for fifth-grade students at government primary schools were scheduled to be published today, Thursday, they were ultimately not released.

However, before the official publication, the results for nine districts in the Dhaka Division were uploaded to the designated links earlier today. Members of the public then accessed the links, downloaded the results and circulated them on social media.

Following the incident, the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has written to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education seeking action against the official concerned. A probe committee has also been formed to investigate the matter.