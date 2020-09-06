21 students awarded scholarship in Kurigram

A total of 21 meritorious students of Roumari, Rajibpur and Chilmari upazilas were awarded scholarship on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.
State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain distributed the scholarship among the students at a function as the chief guest at Roumari upazila parishad conference room.
The scholarships were given with the financial support of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)) and Rangpur Dinajpur Rural Service (RDRS) Bangladesh.
RDRS Bangladesh project coordinator Gautam Kumar Haldar, Roumari upazila parishad chairman Sheikh Abdullah and Roumari upazila Awami League publicity and publication secretary Ahsan Habibi Babu were present the function, among others.