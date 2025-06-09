How to excel in MCQ exam for jobs

First, understand the syllabus and marking distribution of each exam well. For example, the BCS preliminary exam consists of 200 marks covering Bangla, English, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Science, and ICT. Allocate study time accordingly for each subject. Create a daily routine that dedicates more time to weak subjects. For instance, if you are weak in math, assign 2–3 hours, 3–4 days a week. Study by question topics rather than entire books. Prioritise chapters that frequently appear in exams. Analyse question papers of past five years to find the most asked topics. Such an analysis will help focus your study. Also, review how questions were repeated in different ways in past exams and take notes. Avoid repeating the same type of mistakes—this is the key to smart preparation.