Schools face student crisis despite adequate infrastructure-teachers

At a classroom on the second floor of the Shaheed Buddhijibi Dr. Amin Uddin Government Primary School, a teacher is seen teaching just two students—both in third grade.

In a nearby classroom, another teacher is teaching five students from fourth grade.

This was the scene around 11:45am on 7 April at the school, located in the Nilkhet-Katabon area of Dhaka. No students from any other grades were present at the time.

Head teacher Reena Parveen explained that it was the first day of school after the Eid-ul-Fitr and Ramadan holidays, which is why attendance was low.

However, the real issue is the overall low student enrollment at the school. Official records show a total of only 122 students, from pre-primary (known locally as "Shishu" class) to fifth grade.

This includes: Pre-primary: 38 students, Grade 1: 27 students, Grade 2: 15 students, Grade 3: 12 students, Grade 4: 18 students and Grade 5: 12 students.

It was evident from the on-site visit that not only is the number of students on paper low, but daily classroom attendance is also thin. Yet, the school has good infrastructure and a much more pleasant environment compared to many other government primary schools in Dhaka.

Established on 41 decimals of land, the school has no shortage of teachers either. There are six teachers for six sanctioned positions. This school is also included in the government’s initiative to beautify 342 government primary schools in the capital. As a result, further infrastructure development is planned for the site.