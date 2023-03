Pro-AL panel sweeps DU registered graduate representative polls

All the 25 registered graduate representatives to the Dhaka University (DU) Senate have been elected from Pro Awami League panel Democratic Alliance Council (Gonotantric Oikya Parishad), reports BSS.

Chief presiding officer and DU treasurer Prof Momtaj Uddin Ahmed announced the result this afternoon at university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury senate Bhaban.

Two pro-Awami League panel candidates competed in this election -- Democratic Alliance Council [Gonotantric Oikya Parishad] and Team Aparajeyo.