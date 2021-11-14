Education

Admission test

2.56 per cent pass in DU 'Cha' unit

The authorities of Dhaka University have published the result of 'Cha' unit admission test under the Fine Arts faculty for 2020-21 academic session on Sunday with a pass rate 2.56 per cent, reports UNB.

Vice-chancellor of the university professor Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at the professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom.

The dean of DU Fine Arts faculty professor Nisar Hossain and online admission committee convener professor Md Mostafizur Rahman were, among others, present.

A total of 258 students passed (both General Knowledge and Drawing section) the exam out of 10,065 candidates against 135 available seats.

Admission test results are available on university official admission website admission.eis.du.ac.bd. It can also be checked by sending SMS 'DU CHA <roll no>' to 16321.

