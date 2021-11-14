2.56 per cent pass in DU 'Cha' unit

Vice-chancellor of the university professor Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at the professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom.
The dean of DU Fine Arts faculty professor Nisar Hossain and online admission committee convener professor Md Mostafizur Rahman were, among others, present.
A total of 258 students passed (both General Knowledge and Drawing section) the exam out of 10,065 candidates against 135 available seats.
Admission test results are available on university official admission website admission.eis.du.ac.bd. It can also be checked by sending SMS 'DU CHA <roll no>' to 16321.