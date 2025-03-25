Shafayat Foundation, Grow Your Reader Foundation sign MoU to set up library in Mymensingh

Shafayat Foundation and Grow Your Reader Foundation entered into a partnership recently to establish a new library at Pahariapara Agamir School in Fulbaria, Mymensingh, said a press release.

The library will be named the "Squadron Leader Shafayat Memorial Library (SLSM Library)" in honour of Squadron Leader Shafayat Sarwar and his contributions to the community.

This new venture will provide access to around 200 students and a surrounding community of approximately 3,500 people. The library aims to cultivate a culture of reading and support the educational advancement of students in the region.

The signing marked a continuation of the successful collaboration between the two foundations, following the opening of an identical library at “Schooler Bharie Shika (Learn outside School)” in Jessore in 2023, which has proven to be a valuable resource, helping develop reading habits, reading and academic skills, and critical thinking among students.