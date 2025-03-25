Shafayat Foundation, Grow Your Reader Foundation sign MoU to set up library in Mymensingh
Shafayat Foundation and Grow Your Reader Foundation entered into a partnership recently to establish a new library at Pahariapara Agamir School in Fulbaria, Mymensingh, said a press release.
The library will be named the "Squadron Leader Shafayat Memorial Library (SLSM Library)" in honour of Squadron Leader Shafayat Sarwar and his contributions to the community.
This new venture will provide access to around 200 students and a surrounding community of approximately 3,500 people. The library aims to cultivate a culture of reading and support the educational advancement of students in the region.
The signing marked a continuation of the successful collaboration between the two foundations, following the opening of an identical library at “Schooler Bharie Shika (Learn outside School)” in Jessore in 2023, which has proven to be a valuable resource, helping develop reading habits, reading and academic skills, and critical thinking among students.
According to a recent study by National Primary Education Academy (Nape), 79 per cent of children in Bangladesh struggle with fundamental reading and writing skills, not only in Bangla but also in terms of their comprehension and expression.
This highlights the urgent need for initiatives like the Squadron Leader Shafayat Memorial Library to address these gaps in education and provide students with the tools to enhance their literacy and learning outcomes.
“We are honoured to formalise this partnership with Grow Your Reader Foundation. This library will serve as a beacon of hope and an invaluable resource for the students of Pahariapara Agamir School, contributing to their academic growth and personal development,” said Md. Rubaiyath Sarwar, president of Shafayat Foundation.
Sadia Jafrin, Founder & CEO of Grow Your Reader Foundation, added, “Our mission is to foster a strong reading culture that will empower the next generation of Bangladeshis. The Squadron Leader Shafayat Memorial Library will offer students a rich environment to explore new ideas, cultures, and knowledge, nurturing both their creativity and cognitive skills.”
The library’s opening will offer numerous benefits for students, including improved reading and writing abilities, expanded critical thinking skills, and increased exposure to diverse educational resources. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of providing students with an enriched environment for learning and development. By immersing students in books, the library will foster an atmosphere that encourages curiosity, independent thinking, and personal growth.
Looking ahead, the Shafayat Foundation and Grow Your Reader Foundation envision expanding this initiative across Bangladesh. Their long-term goal is to incorporate audio-visual methods and action learning into their efforts, reaching even more communities and further strengthening the country’s literacy and education landscape.
This partnership represents a shared commitment to making education more accessible and effective for all students, particularly those in underserved regions, and empowering them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world.
Squadron Leader Shafayat passed away in May 2015. He suffered from fatal burn injuries when his helicopter crashed while on routine training activity in the Jahur Base of Bangladesh Air Force in Chattagram.
In recognition of his valiant effort in safeguarding his trainee pilots and KPI installations in the airport, port and the airforce base, the Government of Bangladesh honored him with Biman Bahini Padak, the highest award for Air Force Officials in Bangladesh.
The government also named the dockyard road in Chattagram as Squadron Leader Shafayat Road.