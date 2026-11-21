Admission to Class I: Lottery for Dhaka govt secondary schools on 15 Dec
In the upcoming academic year (2027), students will be admitted to first grade through a lottery and from second to ninth grade through a written examination at 46 government secondary schools and three feeder branches in Dhaka Metropolitan.
The admission process will be conducted by dividing the schools into three groups.
For first-grade admission, a lottery will be held on 15 December.
The admission test for schools in Group ''A'' will be on 17 December, Group ''B'' on 18 December, and Group ''C'' on 19 December.
This information has been provided by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. The admission test from the second to fifth grade will be out of 50 marks (15 in Bengali, 15 in English, and 20 in Mathematics), and from the sixth to ninth grade, it will be out of 100 marks (30 in Bengali, 30 in English, and 40 in Mathematics).
Quota allocation will be determined according to the policy for student admission to government secondary schools.