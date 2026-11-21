In the upcoming academic year (2027), students will be admitted to first grade through a lottery and from second to ninth grade through a written examination at 46 government secondary schools and three feeder branches in Dhaka Metropolitan.

The admission process will be conducted by dividing the schools into three groups.

For first-grade admission, a lottery will be held on 15 December.

The admission test for schools in Group ''A'' will be on 17 December, Group ''B'' on 18 December, and Group ''C'' on 19 December.