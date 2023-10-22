Glenrich International School and Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation join hands 

Putting a crucial step forward towards advancing youth development within the country, Glenrich International School (GIS) signed an agreement with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh on 3 October, 2023.

The Award Centre Sub-License signing held at the school campus marks a strategic alliance between the signees, further solidifying Glerich’s commitment to offering the best to its students.

The partnership brings The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award program to the students of Glenrich with immediate effect, a press release reads.

Jahangir Kabir Rasel, Head of Operations of STS Capital Limited, representing Glenrich International School, and Rizwan Bin Farouq, Honorary Secretary of the Board of Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh, were present at the signing event, officially formalizing the agreement.