HSC exam commences, 11 instructions for candidates
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations begin across the country this morning. However, the Sylhet education board postponed its examinations until 8 July and will resume it from 9 July as per schedule.
According to the routine, the HSC exams are getting started with Bangla (compulsory) first paper today, 30 June. The written examinations will conclude on 11 August, and it will be followed by practical tests.
Instructions for students
The education boards issued special instructions for the students –
Candidates must be seated in the examination hall 30 minutes before the start of the exam.
The multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will be held first, followed by the creative/compositional (theory) test.
There will be 30 minutes for the 30-mark MCQ exam, and two and a half hours for the 70-mark CQ exam. For practical tests, the 25-mark MCQ will take 25 minutes, and the 50-mark CQ will take 2 hours and 35 minutes. There will be no breaks between the MCQ and CQ sections of the exam.
Time breakdown for exams starting at 10 AM:
9:30 AM: Distribution of blank answer sheets and MCQ OMR sheets.
10 AM: Distribution of MCQ questions.
10:30 AM: Collection of MCQ answer sheets and distribution of CQ papers.
Time breakdown for exams starting at 2 PM:
1:30 PM: Distribution of blank answer sheets and MCQ OMR sheets.
2 PM: Distribution of MCQ questions.
2:30 PM: Collection of MCQ answer sheets and distribution of CQ papers.
Exams must be held according to the time mentioned on the question paper.
Candidates are required to collect their admit cards from their respective institution heads before the examinations.
Candidates must correctly fill in their examination roll number, registration number, and subject code on the OMR form. It under no circumstance can be folded or written within the margins.
Candidates must pass the theory, MCQ, and practical sections separately.
Candidates can only appear in the subjects listed on their registration and admit cards. Examination in any other subject is not permitted.
Examinations will not be conducted at a candidate's own college/institution. Candidates will be assigned seats at different exam centers.
Only general scientific calculators (non-programmable) are allowed. Programmable calculators are prohibited.
None other than the center in-charges is allowed to use mobile phones. Candidates are not permitted to bring mobile phones to the examination centers.