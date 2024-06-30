HSC exam commences, 11 instructions for candidates

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations begin across the country this morning. However, the Sylhet education board postponed its examinations until 8 July and will resume it from 9 July as per schedule.

According to the routine, the HSC exams are getting started with Bangla (compulsory) first paper today, 30 June. The written examinations will conclude on 11 August, and it will be followed by practical tests.