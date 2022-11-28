SSC results: Educational institutions with zero pass rate increases

SSC and equivalent examination results was published today, Monday. The average pass rate is 87.44 per cent. The average pass rate of the nine general education boards is 88.10. And the average pass rate in Madrasa Education Board is 82.22 per cent.
Education minister Dipu Moni released the results in a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha of the capital.
Earlier in the day, the result was handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's office.
More than 2 million students sat for the exams this year in nine general education boards, madrasahs and technical education boards. The examination was conducted in 3790 centres. Out of the total number of candidates, the SSC candidates under the general education boards alone are around 1.6 million.
The SSC and equivalent exams began on 15 September. The SSC and equivalent exams were delayed due to the Covid situation and floods. Usually the result is published within 60 days after the examination.