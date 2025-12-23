Primary school head teachers’ pay scale upgraded to Grade 10
The pay scale of all head teachers of government primary schools across the country has finally been upgraded by one grade to Grade 10 (gazetted officer status). Head teachers’ basic pay will now start at Tk 16,000, with the highest step set at Tk 38,640.
Till now, head teachers were paid in Grade 11. Under that grade, their basic pay began at Tk 12,500, with a maximum of Tk 30,230.
Earlier, the Finance Division issued its consent to upgrade the pay scale of 65,502 government primary school head teachers from the existing Grade 11 to Grade 10, following approval from the Ministry of Public Administration and the Expenditure Management Wing of the Finance Division.
The secretariat committee on administrative development also gave its approval. After completing all related processes, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has now issued the official notification on the matter. The notification, signed on 15 December, was published today, Tuesday.
According to a Supreme Court ruling, head teachers were to be granted Grade 10 pay scale along with the status of second-class gazetted officers, but the matter had remained stalled.
Following a prolonged legal battle, on 28 October the pay grade of 45 government primary school head teachers who filed the writ petition was upgraded by one step to Grade 10. At the same time, the process to upgrade the pay scale of all head teachers, 65,502 in total, was initiated. The final decision on which has now been implemented.
Meanwhile, assistant teachers at government primary schools are currently in Grade 13 of the national pay scale (with a starting basic pay of Tk 11,000). Assistant teachers have put forward three demands, including upgrading their pay scale to Grade 11.
The government’s position is that the proposal by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education to upgrade assistant teachers’ pay scale to Grade 11 has been sent to the National Pay Commission and is currently under its consideration. Once the commission’s recommendations are received, the Finance Division will take the necessary steps.
Across the country, there are 65,569 government primary schools, with more than 10 million (1 crore) students enrolled. The number of teachers exceeds 375,000. The approved number of assistant teacher posts is 369,216 of whom 352,208 are currently in service.