Primary school head teachers’ pay scale upgraded to Grade 10

The pay scale of all head teachers of government primary schools across the country has finally been upgraded by one grade to Grade 10 (gazetted officer status). Head teachers’ basic pay will now start at Tk 16,000, with the highest step set at Tk 38,640.

Till now, head teachers were paid in Grade 11. Under that grade, their basic pay began at Tk 12,500, with a maximum of Tk 30,230.

Earlier, the Finance Division issued its consent to upgrade the pay scale of 65,502 government primary school head teachers from the existing Grade 11 to Grade 10, following approval from the Ministry of Public Administration and the Expenditure Management Wing of the Finance Division.