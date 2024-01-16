Education

Secondary schools could be shut if temperature falls below 17° Celsius

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
A student is on the way to school amid bitter cold in the morning at Chelopara, Bogura, on 15 January in 2024Soyel Rana

Secondary level educational institutions will be kept shut in the districts where the temperature will fall below 17° Celsius.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has issued guidelines in this regard.

According to the guidelines, secondary schools could be shut in the districts where temperature will fall below 17° Celsius.

In the guidelines, issued on Tuesday, the DSHE further said cold waves are sweeping over different districts in the country. As a result, academic activities of the students are being hampered.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education regional deputy directors will issue directives to close schools after consulting the district education officers concerned.

