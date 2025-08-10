SSC results re-evaluation: 2,946 see grade change, 286 more get GPA-5

Dhaka Education Board’s Senior System Analyst Manjurul Kabir told Prothom Alo that this year, a total of 92,676 candidates applied for re-evaluation of results for 222,533 papers. Of them, the grades of 2,946 students have changed.

The SSC and equivalent examination results were announced on 10 July. Under the nine general education boards, a total of 1,479,310 students took only the SSC exam. Of them, 1,006,554 students passed. The pass rate was 68.04 per cent, down from 83.77 per cent last year.

The number of GPA-5 achievers also fell by 38,827 compared to last year. This year, 125,018 students achieved GPA-5, which has now slightly increased after re-scrutiny.