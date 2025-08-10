Admission in Class XI: Application deadline tomorrow, Monday

Online applications for admission in Class XI for the 2025–26 academic year are currently being accepted. The applications will be accepted until tomorrow, Monday (11 August). The list of students selected in the first phase will be published on 20 August.

After the publication of the initial selection list, applications can then be submitted in the second and third phases. Following verification, the admission process will take place between 7 and 14 September, and classes for Class XI will begin on 15 September.

Earlier on 24 July, the Ministry of Education published the admission guidelines for Class XI. The application and admission process will follow the same rules as in previous years.

There will be no admission tests for Class XI (except for a few institutions, such as Notre Dame College, Dhaka, which are conducting tests in accordance with court directives). Students will be admitted based on their SSC and equivalent examination results.