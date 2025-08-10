Admission in Class XI: Application deadline tomorrow, Monday
Online applications for admission in Class XI for the 2025–26 academic year are currently being accepted. The applications will be accepted until tomorrow, Monday (11 August). The list of students selected in the first phase will be published on 20 August.
After the publication of the initial selection list, applications can then be submitted in the second and third phases. Following verification, the admission process will take place between 7 and 14 September, and classes for Class XI will begin on 15 September.
Earlier on 24 July, the Ministry of Education published the admission guidelines for Class XI. The application and admission process will follow the same rules as in previous years.
There will be no admission tests for Class XI (except for a few institutions, such as Notre Dame College, Dhaka, which are conducting tests in accordance with court directives). Students will be admitted based on their SSC and equivalent examination results.
How to apply online
Students must apply for Class XI admission through the designated website. Applications will not be accepted manually, except in certain cases. The application fee has been set at Tk 220.
With this fee, students must list a minimum of five and a maximum of ten preferred colleges. Based on merit, quota, and preference order, a student will be selected for admission to only one college from the list they have applied to.
However, students who passed the SSC examination as candidates with special needs may apply manually to the board for admission. Children of expatriates and students from BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan) can also apply manually to the board.
In these cases, the board will verify the relevant documents and arrange admission for the student.
Group selection
Students who passed the SSC exam from the Science group may choose Science, Humanities, or Business Studies at the higher secondary level. Students who passed from the Humanities or Business Studies groups may choose either of these two groups.
Dakhil-passed students from the Science group may choose Science, Humanities, or Business Studies, while those from the General group may choose either Humanities or Business Studies. There will be no admission tests. Students will be admitted based solely on their SSC and equivalent examination results.
Application, result, admission, and class dates
In the first phase, online applications for admission to Class XI will run until Monday, 11 August. The first phase results will be published around 8:00 pm on 20 August. This will be followed by two more phases of applications, result publication, confirmation, and final admission, after which classes will start on 15 September.
College admission fees
For admissions, MPO-listed educational institutions in Dhaka city can charge a session fee and admission fee of up to Tk 5,000. In other metropolitan areas outside Dhaka, the maximum fee is Tk 3,000; at the district level, Tk 2,000; and at the upazila or municipal level it is Tk 1,500.
In addition, the policy also specifies the amount that can be charged for development fees, session fees, and admission fees at non-MPO or partially MPO-listed educational institutions. In Dhaka city, such institutions can charge up to Tk 7,500 for Bangla medium and Tk 8,500 for English medium.
In other metropolitan areas outside Dhaka, these fees can go up to Tk 5,000 for Bangla medium and Tk 6,000 for English medium; at the district level, Tk 3,000 for Bangla medium and Tk 4,000 for English medium; and at the upazila and municipal levels, Tk 2,500 for Bangla medium and Tk 3,000 for English medium.
How merit quotas work
According to the policy, 93 per cent of the seats in colleges or equivalent institutions will be open to all and filled based on merit. Of the remaining 7 per cent seats, 1 per cent will be reserved for the children of officials and employees of the Ministry of Education, and another 1 per cent for the children of officials and employees of its subordinate offices and agencies, for admission to institutions in metropolitan, divisional, and district headquarters (minimum qualifications must be met).
Apart from that, the other 5 per cent of the seats will be reserved for the sons and daughters of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters. If no eligible children are found, these seats must be filled from the merit list. Under no circumstances may any seat be left vacant.
*See the higher secondary admission policy here.