Class XI admission: Notre Dame College announces criteria, 3,290 seats vacant

The Notre Dame College has published detailed information on submitting online applications for admission in class XI in the 2025-2026 academic session under its own admission process.

Admission application submission:

Interested candidates can apply online via Notre Dame College’s official website ndc.edu.bd from 12:01 am on 30 July until 12:00 pm on 7 August.

After submitting the application, candidates must print a copy of their admit card. Instructions for submitting admission applications are available on the college’s website. An, a non-refundable application fee of Tk 400 must be paid via bKash at the time of application.