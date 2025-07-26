Class XI admission: Notre Dame College announces criteria, 3,290 seats vacant
The Notre Dame College has published detailed information on submitting online applications for admission in class XI in the 2025-2026 academic session under its own admission process.
Admission application submission:
Interested candidates can apply online via Notre Dame College’s official website ndc.edu.bd from 12:01 am on 30 July until 12:00 pm on 7 August.
After submitting the application, candidates must print a copy of their admit card. Instructions for submitting admission applications are available on the college’s website. An, a non-refundable application fee of Tk 400 must be paid via bKash at the time of application.
If a student becomes eligible for admission after re-evaluation of SSC results, they must contact the college office in person within two days of the revised result being published.
The admission process will consider applicants from ethnic minorities, religious minorities, students with disabilities, and students from schools in remote areas run by missionary organisations.
Helpline numbers (available from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm): 01933322530, 01933322531, 01933322532, 01710036871.
Minimum requirements for admission:
1. Science Stream: Bangla medium and English version (with Higher Mathematics): GPA 5.00, Humanities Stream: GPA 3.00, and Business Studies Stream: GPA 4.00.
2. Bangla medium students are not eligible to apply to the English version.
3. Students with O-Level qualifications are not eligible to apply.
Stream change criteria:
From Science to Business Studies Stream: GPA 4.25
From Science and Business Studies to Humanities Stream: GPA 3.50
Seat distribution:
There are total 3,290 seats. For the science stream there are 1,810 seats in the Bangla Medium and 320 seats in the English version. Meanwhile, there are 420 seats in the Humanities Stream and 750 seats in the Business Studies Stream.
Admission test and final selection:
All applicants must attend a written admission test. The date and time of the written test will be automatically provided on the admit card. Based on the applicant’s SSC GPA and performance in the college’s written admission test, a total of 1,900 students from the Science (Bangla Medium), 400 from the Science (English Version), 600 from the Humanities, and 850 from the Business Studies stream will be invited to attend the viva examination.
Final selection for admission will be made according to the merit list, on the basis of the candidate’s SSC GPA, written admission test results, and viva examination performance.
Syllabus for the admission test:
The written admission test will be held according to the SSC syllabus of 2025. Students who applied to change streams from science to business studies and humanities have to take the exam on the Science Stream question paper.
And, those who applied to change streams from Business Studies to Humanities have to take the exam on the Business Studies question paper.
· Subjects for admission test in Science Stream: Bangla, English, Higher Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
· Subjects for admission test in Business Studies Stream: Bangla, English, Accounting, ICT, and General Knowledge.
· Subjects for admission test in Humanities Stream: Bangla, English, ICT, and General Knowledge.
For More Information:
Visit the college website and the admission portal for full exam-related details.