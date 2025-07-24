HSC admission information now available
Admissions in all government colleges across the country will be conducted through a central lottery system.
However, many private colleges will hold admission tests. Different GPAs are required for admission in different colleges based on the Science, Business Studies, and Humanities streams.
Notre Dame College Mymensingh
Notre Dame College, Mymensingh, has announced the eligibility criteria for admission into class XI for the 2025-26 academic year across Science, Humanities, and Business Studies streams. The code of the college is 7314 and the EIIN number is 137031.
Online admission requirements:
1. Science stream (with Higher Mathematics) – Minimum GPA: 4.70
2. Humanities stream – Minimum GPA: 3.50
3. Business Studies stream – Minimum GPA: 3.00
4. Switch from Science to Humanities or Business Studies stream – Minimum GPA: 4.00
Contact for Admission
Notre Dame College Mymensingh, Barera, Dhaka Bypass intersection, Mymensingh. Phone: 01805003177. For more information, visit the official website.
Shamsul Hoque Khan School and College
Shamsul Hoque Khan School and College has also announced its eligibility criteria for admission into class XI for the 2025–26 academic year across Science, Humanities, and Business Studies streams. The code for this college is 1062 and the EIIN number is 107915.
Online Admission Requirements:
1. Science stream – Minimum GPA: 4.83
2. Humanities stream – Minimum GPA: 4.00
3. Business Studies stream – Minimum GPA: 3.50
Available seats for admission:
1. Science stream – 775 seats
2. Humanities stream – 160 seats
3. Business Studies stream – 300 seats
Contact for Admission:
Shamsul Hoque Khan School and College, Matuail, Demra, Dhaka. Phone: 01815588630. For more information, visit the official website.