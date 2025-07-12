SSC, equivalent exams low pass rate to leave nearly 1.35m seats vacant

A large number of seats in colleges and madrasahs across the country will remain vacant despite a pressure on renowned educational institutions for admission into higher secondary (HSC) level in the upcoming academic year.

This year, the pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations dropped significantly. As a result, even if all the students who passed the exams are admitted to colleges or madrasahs, about 1.35 million seats will still remain vacant.

Seats remain vacant every year at the higher secondary level, but due to this year’s particularly poor results—the worst in recent years—the number of vacant seats will increase drastically.

Many colleges and madrasahs will not get the number of students they had hoped for, thus, many private colleges and madrasahs may face financial and other challenges.