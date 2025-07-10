Results
SSC, equivalent results: 139,032 get GPA-5, pass rate 68.45
A total of 139,032 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025. The average passing rate in this year is 68.45 per cent.
The results were published around 2:00 pm today, Thursday.
Both the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year. The pass rate was 83.03 per cent and while 182,129 students got GPA-5 last year.
The results can be downloaded by submitting the roll and registration numbers, clicking on to this website, http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/
The SSC and equivalent exams this year began on 10 April. A total of 1,928,970 students, both regular and irregular, registered for the exams. This is around 100,000 fewer than in 2024.
However, a higher number of candidates were absent this year. For example, as many as 26,928 students were absent on the first day of the exams under the 11 education boards, despite having completed registration.