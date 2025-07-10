SSC, equivalent results: 139,032 get GPA-5, pass rate 68.45

A total of 139,032 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025. The average passing rate in this year is 68.45 per cent.

The results were published around 2:00 pm today, Thursday.

Both the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year. The pass rate was 83.03 per cent and while 182,129 students got GPA-5 last year.