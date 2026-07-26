HSC: Registration reopened for postponed exams
Registration has been reopened for students wishing to sit the postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations that were suspended due to adverse weather.
Candidates must report to their respective examination centres and complete their registration by 29 July.
According to a directive issued by the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers' Committee, adverse weather forced the postponement of several examinations scheduled for 13 July.
These included the Physics First Paper, Accounting First Paper and Logic First Paper under the general education boards (excluding the Chattogram Education Board), the English Second Paper under the Madrasa Education Board, and the Office Management examination under the Technical Education Board.
Candidates who wish to take the postponed examinations must submit the required information to their examination centres within the stipulated deadline.