HSC exams: Edu Minister discloses dates under Chattogram Board
The scheduled HSC and equivalent examinations under the Chattogram Education Board will begin on 27 July. The timetable for the postponed HSC examinations will be announced after the completion of the previously scheduled exams.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon announced this to journalists on Thursday.
Due to the post-flood situation, the HSC and equivalent examinations of 2026 under the Chittagong Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board were suspended until further notice.
The Chittagong Education Board stated that the decision was made considering the overall situation in the flood-affected areas, the physical and mental condition of the examinees, and the severe difficulties in reaching the examination centres due to damaged roads.
According to the decision of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, no examinations for the remaining subjects will be held until further notice.
The Education Board also mentioned that the revised schedule for the postponed exams would be announced later.
Apart from Chattogram, the other districts are Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, and Cox's Bazar.