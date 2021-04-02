31 candidates to vie for each seat at Rajshahi University

A total of 31 students will vie for each seat in the admission test for the first year honours in 2020-2021 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU), reports BSS.

Director of RU ICT Centre professor Babul Islam told journalists that a total of 127,646 candidates have submitted applications against 4,173 seats in three units until the closing of form submission this morning (Friday).

A total of 43,558 students have submitted applications for ‘A’ unit, 39,895 students for ‘B’ unit and 44,194 students for ‘C’ unit.

He said a three-day admission test will start from 14 June.

Tests for the ‘C’ unit comprising the faculties of Science and Agriculture will be held on 14 June, while 15 June has been set to hold the test for ‘A’ unit comprising the faculties of Arts, Law, Social Sciences and Fine Arts and Institute of Education and Research.

Test for the ‘B’ unit consisting Business Studies Faculty and Institute of Business Administration will be held on 16 June. Every day, the tests will be held in three shifts.

All the necessary information related to the admission test will be available in www.ru.ac.bd website, the sources said.