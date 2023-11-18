Opportunities for Bangladeshi students to study in Australia

On the same day, a separate session witnessed a vibrant gathering of eager students keen on pursuing their education in Australia. What set this session apart was the presence of Ayesha Hossain, the esteemed CEO and Principal of Invicta Technical College, who personally conducted the Australian Vocational Study Info Session.

Ayesha Hossain, with her wealth of experience and profound commitment to education, provided invaluable insights into the academic offerings, industry-aligned courses, and the unique learning environment at Invicta Technical College. Her presence underscored the college's dedication to a personalised and hands-on approach to student engagement.

Invicta's commitment to providing a holistic educational experience was showcased through presentations, interactive discussions, and testimonials from current students who have benefited from the college's programs.