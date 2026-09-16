Class XI admission: More than 980,000 selected, 416 colleges get no students
A total of 980,815 students who applied online for admission to Class XI at colleges and madrasas for the 2026–27 academic year have been selected for admission. Another 14,415 applicants were not allocated seats. Of them, 2,205 students who obtained GPA-5 were also not selected despite applying.
The first-phase results for selected students were published on Wednesday night. The results can be checked by visiting the [official website](https://xiclassadmission.gov.bd/). There are around 2.5 million seats available for Class XI admission at colleges and madrasas across the country this year. As a result, a large number of seats are expected to remain vacant.
According to sources at the Dhaka Education Board, no student applied for admission to 11 colleges. Applications were submitted to another 416 colleges, but none of them was allocated any students. There are 8,180 eligible educational institutions this year.
Applications for Class XI admission opened on 2 September and closed last Sunday. Classes will begin on 23 September after all admission procedures are completed.
A total of 995,230 students applied for admission this year.
Admission to Class XI is again being conducted based on the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations. No admission tests were held.
Applications were submitted centrally online, and students were selected based on their examination results, order of preference and, where applicable, quotas.
For several years, admission to Class XI has been conducted based on SSC and equivalent examination results. Applicants must submit an online application listing a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent educational institutions in order of preference after paying the prescribed fee.
With technical assistance from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the Dhaka Education Board centrally conducts the Class XI online admission process. The system is used for admission to colleges and madrasas, while institutions under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board follow a separate process. Except for a few institutions, including Notre Dame College in Dhaka, almost all colleges and madrasas in the country admit Class XI students through this system.
The SSC and equivalent examination results were published on 10 August. A total of 1,829,485 candidates took the examinations under 11 education boards this year, of whom more than 1.14 million passed. More than 170,000 of them did not apply for admission to Class XI.