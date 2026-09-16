Class XI admission: More than 980,000 selected, 416 colleges get no students

A total of 980,815 students who applied online for admission to Class XI at colleges and madrasas for the 2026–27 academic year have been selected for admission. Another 14,415 applicants were not allocated seats. Of them, 2,205 students who obtained GPA-5 were also not selected despite applying.

The first-phase results for selected students were published on Wednesday night. The results can be checked by visiting the [official website](https://xiclassadmission.gov.bd/). There are around 2.5 million seats available for Class XI admission at colleges and madrasas across the country this year. As a result, a large number of seats are expected to remain vacant.