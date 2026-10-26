4 new textbooks approved, to be introduced next academic year

Four new textbooks, two each for classes four and six, will be introduced in the next academic year. The two books for class four are “Bangladesh-er Sanskriti” (on Bangladesh’s culture), “Kheladhula” (on sports).

The Class Six books are titled “Amar Karigori Shikkha” (on vocational studies) and “Anandamoy Shikkha” (literally translated: happy studies).

The National Curriculum Coordination Committee (NCCC) approved the four books at separate meetings held on Sunday at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

There are two NCCC committees: one for secondary education and the other for primary education. The primary education committee approved the two class four textbooks, while the secondary education committee approved the two class six books.

However, the committees granted approval subject to necessary revisions, according to sources at the Ministry of Education.