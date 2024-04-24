BUFT hosts intl textile technology integration conference

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), in collaboration with the China Textile Engineering Society (CTES), hosted a conference titled the "2024 China-Bangladesh Industrial Development Forum on international textile technology integration" at its permanent campus auditorium on 23 April.

The event culminated with the signing of an agreement between BUFT and CTES, according to a press release.

SM Mahfuzur Rahman, vice chancellor of BUFT, was joined by a distinguished panel of guests including Muzaffar U Siddique, former founder chairman of the trustee board (BoT) at BUFT; Reaz Bin Mahmood, member of BoT, BUFT; Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, member of BoT, BUFT; Moshiul Azam (Shajal), member of BoT, BUFT; Mohammed Nasir, member of BoT, BUFT; Jakir Hossain, member of BoT, BUFT; Abdullah Hil Rakib, member of BoT, BUFT.