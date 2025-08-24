British Council offering opportunity for IELTS preparation, check it out
Every year, thousands of students and professionals move abroad, and for many of them, the first step of this journey begins with IELTS. It is a globally recognised English language proficiency test. There are several other similar tests now available.
So the question may arise, why take IELTS? What is IELTS, and why is it important? Why do almost four million people worldwide take this test every year? Find the answers directly from the British Council.
What is IELTS
IELTS evaluate whether one has the proper skills to use the English language in real life, from academic reading and writing to everyday conversations. This test consists of four parts.
Listening: It is assessed whether you can understand others' words or opinions in various situations, and whether you can catch the conversation.
Reading: It measures how well you understand the main idea, details, or the author's perspective of a certain text.
Writing: It evaluates how well you can represent an idea in an organised and logical manner, as well as your grasp of grammar and English vocabulary.
Speaking: A direct conversation with an examiner, either in person or via video call. Here, you will mainly share your daily experiences, express opinions, and explain perspectives.
The test lasts for 2 hours and 45 minutes. The Listening, Reading, and Writing sections are conducted together in succession. The ''Speaking'' section takes place on the same day or within a week.
Types of IELTS exam
Academic: For university admission, professional recognition, or higher education.
General Training: For employment and immigration purposes.
The exam can be taken in either paper-based or computer-based format.
Why choose IELTS?
IELTS stands out from other ''English proficiency assessment'' tests
1. Globally recognised: More than 12,500 organisations in over 140 countries accept IELTS. This includes universities, governments, and professional bodies. Immigration authorities in many countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand give importance to IELTS.
2. Interaction with people: Whether in person or via video call, the ''speaking'' section is always conducted by a trained examiner. This creates a spontaneous and appropriate conversation. The examiner can ask follow-up questions and request explanations on certain topics. In short, it adds a human element that algorithms cannot replicate. The listening section also assesses the ability to understand various accents, which helps candidates prepare for real-world situations.
3. Neutral and Accessible: Security in the IELTS is strictly maintained. Only trained examiners conduct the tests. The test centres are convenient for everyone, and special arrangements are available for individuals with special needs.
According to many students and professionals, IELTS provides not just a 'score' but an acknowledgment that is accepted everywhere.
IELTS preparation
The key to success in IELTS is preparation. It is essential to choose the right approach for this preparation. The British Council also has a special initiative for preparation assistance called 'IELTS Ready.' You can choose any one of two options conveniently-
1. 'IELTS Ready' Membership (Free of Charge)
Six full preparatory tests for each of the four components.
'Familiarization Test' to understand the type of examination.
Videos, exercises, and advice from teachers.
Facility to monitor progress.
2. 'IELTS Ready' Premium (Free when booking an exam)
40 practice tests. Listening and reading scores will be available immediately.
Evaluation of the 'Writing' and 'Speaking' sections with the help of artificial intelligence (can be 'upgraded' if desired).
Live and recorded classes by experts.
Online skill-based course.
Opportunity to measure improvement through a personal dashboard.
Avail of this preparation benefit worth 170 dollars for free by simply booking a test with the British Council.
Registration process
If you have a debit or credit card along with a valid identification document, you can easily book an IELTS exam date online. The British Council offers the opportunity to pay in instalments at zero percent EMI through 32 banks in Bangladesh.
Candidates can make phased payments within three months without any additional charges. Test centres are available in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, and other cities.
Opportunity for retaking exams
Often, even when candidates achieve a good overall score, they may receive lower marks in one particular section. In such cases, there is the option of ''One Skill Retake''.
This means that you can retake the exam for any one section-Listening, Reading, Writing, or speaking within 60 days. As a result, both time and money will be saved.
Why choose the British Council's IELTS?
The IELTS exam can be taken not only through the British Council. This organisation has decades of experience in teaching and conducting English tests worldwide. Candidates can benefit in many ways.
Reliable materials for preparation through IELTS Ready.
Secure online booking and convenient registration.
Opportunity to deposit money at zero percent EMI through more than 32 banks.
Testing centers in various locations all over the country.
Quick result availability by taking the exam on a computer.
Opportunity to retake parts of the exam along with special arrangements for individuals with special needs.