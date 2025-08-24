British Council offering opportunity for IELTS preparation, check it out

IELTS stands out from other ''English proficiency assessment'' tests

1. Globally recognised: More than 12,500 organisations in over 140 countries accept IELTS. This includes universities, governments, and professional bodies. Immigration authorities in many countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand give importance to IELTS.

2. Interaction with people: Whether in person or via video call, the ''speaking'' section is always conducted by a trained examiner. This creates a spontaneous and appropriate conversation. The examiner can ask follow-up questions and request explanations on certain topics. In short, it adds a human element that algorithms cannot replicate. The listening section also assesses the ability to understand various accents, which helps candidates prepare for real-world situations.

3. Neutral and Accessible: Security in the IELTS is strictly maintained. Only trained examiners conduct the tests. The test centres are convenient for everyone, and special arrangements are available for individuals with special needs.

According to many students and professionals, IELTS provides not just a 'score' but an acknowledgment that is accepted everywhere.