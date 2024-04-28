DPS STS School Dhaka hosts graduation ceremony

DPS STS School Dhaka has recently hosted the graduation ceremony for the class of 2024 through a grand event at the DPS STS Senior School Auditorium.

A total of 114 students graduated from the school in the 2023-2024 academic sessions, says a press release.

The graduation ceremony of the class of 2024 was attended by the school’s principal Shivananda CS, vice principal Tarana Majid Ahmed, head of marketing and admissions Nabamita Momtaz, head of the upper-secondary section (Grades 9-12) Shegufta Hasan Khan, dean of academics for the upper-secondary section Sangeeta Deedwania Taunk, head of lower-secondary (Grades 5-8) Jesmin Sultana, dean of academics for the lower secondary Ilham Adnan Alam, and the head of the business studies department and grade 12 coordinator Afrin Khan, all the teachers of Grades 9-12 along with the DPS STS Senior School admin team members and several high officials from the STS Group. Additionally, all the parents of graduating students were present at the ceremony.