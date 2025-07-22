HSC, equivalent exams on 24 July also postponed
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for 24 July have been postponed.
The information was confirmed by an official from the Chief Adviser’s Office today, Tuesday.
According to the routine, the Economics First Paper and Engineering Drawing and Workshop Practice First Paper exams were to be held on that day.
Earlier, due to the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force jet at Milestone School and College in Uttara, the HSC and equivalent exams scheduled for today (Tuesday, 22 July) were also postponed.
The Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, made the announcement in a post from his verified Facebook account around 7:15 am today, Tuesday.
According to the schedule, today’s exams (22 July) included the second paper of Chemistry (theoretical), Islamic History and Culture (Humanities), History, Home Management and Family Life, and Production Management and Marketing.
On Monday, shortly after 1:00 pm, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter training aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara. According to ISPR, at least 31 people were killed in the incident, and more than 150 were injured.
In response to the tragedy and deaths, the government has declared today (Tuesday) a day of national mourning.