PM Hasina publishes HSC results

Education Minister Dipu Moni will publish the detail results at a press conference at International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha in the capital at around 12:30 pm.
Students can get the results from their respective educational institutions and online from 11:30 am.
Educational institutions will be able to download the result sheets clicking the result corner in www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by using EIIN.
Results can also be downloaded from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd writing roll and registration numbers.
Besides, students will be able to collect their result through sending SMS to 16222 and they need to write first HSC, board’s name (first three letters), roll number and year (for example: HSC Dha 123456 2022).
The HSC and equivalent examinations were held between 6 November and 22 December in 2022.
A total of 1,203,407 examinees appeared in the examinations under 11 education boards -- nine general education boards, one madrasah and one technical board this year.