'Students of four classes to receive new curriculum books on trial basis'

Education minister ipu Moni has disclosed that students belonging to classes 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be provided books as per the new curriculum on trial basis in the coming year, reports UNB.

She said this while addressing a Meet the Press program organised by Chandpur Press Club at its auditorium, where she was the chief guest on Friday evening.

The education minister said amendments will be made if any mistakes are found in the books printed for distribution.