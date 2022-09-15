SSC exams begin today

This year's postponed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations under eleven boards including madrasah (Dakhil) and Technical Education Boards will begin across the country on Thursday, reports BSS.

A total of 2,021,868 students from 29,591 educational institutions will appear in the exams of SSC, Dakhil and SSC (vocational) at 3,790 centres.

A total of 1,599,711 students will participate in the SSC examination under nine general education boards.