SSC exams begin today

Prothom Alo English Desk
Candidates sit for SSC exam
This year's postponed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations under eleven boards including madrasah (Dakhil) and Technical Education Boards will begin across the country on Thursday, reports BSS.

A total of 2,021,868 students from 29,591 educational institutions will appear in the exams of SSC, Dakhil and SSC (vocational) at 3,790 centres.

A total of 1,599,711 students will participate in the SSC examination under nine general education boards.

Some 268,495 students will appear in the Dakhil exam under Madrasah Education Board while 163,662 students will participate in SSC vocational exam under Technical Education Board.

The SSC exams will start at 11.00am and continue till 1.00pm. The examination was supposed to begin on 19 June, but the Ministry of Education announced the suspension of the SSC and equivalent examinations on 17 June as various parts of the country including Sylhet and Sunamganj were inundated due to severe flood situations.

