SSC exams begin today

Some 268,495 students will appear in the Dakhil exam under Madrasah Education Board while 163,662 students will participate in SSC vocational exam under Technical Education Board.
The SSC exams will start at 11.00am and continue till 1.00pm. The examination was supposed to begin on 19 June, but the Ministry of Education announced the suspension of the SSC and equivalent examinations on 17 June as various parts of the country including Sylhet and Sunamganj were inundated due to severe flood situations.