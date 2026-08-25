Junior Scholarship Exam: Form fill-up begins 1 September, here’s what you need to know

The form fill-up process for the Junior Scholarship Examination 2026 will begin on 1 September and continue until 12 September. The fee can be paid until 13 September. Students will have to pay Tk 600, including an examination fee of Tk 400 and a centre fee of Tk 200.

The information was disclosed in a notice issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka on Monday (24 August 2026).

The probable list containing students’ information for the Junior Scholarship Examination 2026 will be published on the Dhaka Education Board’s website on 31 August. Based on this probable list, forms must be completed online through the prescribed process between 1 and 12 September.