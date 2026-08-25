Junior Scholarship Exam: Form fill-up begins 1 September, here’s what you need to know
The form fill-up process for the Junior Scholarship Examination 2026 will begin on 1 September and continue until 12 September. The fee can be paid until 13 September. Students will have to pay Tk 600, including an examination fee of Tk 400 and a centre fee of Tk 200.
The information was disclosed in a notice issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka on Monday (24 August 2026).
The probable list containing students’ information for the Junior Scholarship Examination 2026 will be published on the Dhaka Education Board’s website on 31 August. Based on this probable list, forms must be completed online through the prescribed process between 1 and 12 September.
Institutions must visit the Dhaka Board’s website, click on OEMS/eFF, log in using their EIIN and password, and go to the Probable List. They must then print the list and, using red ink on the hard copy, tick and select candidates in accordance with the Junior Scholarship Examination policy.
For students who have come from another institution or another education board, their information will appear at their current institution after entering the board, roll and registration numbers from the 2024 Class 6 session. The information of candidates ticked on the hard-copy of the probable list must then be matched with the information displayed on the computer and selected from the online Probable List.
The Temporary List should be printed and carefully checked. If necessary, candidates can be selected or deselected. After the final verification, the Pay Slip must be printed by clicking the Print Pay Slip button. The specified amount must then be deposited at a nearby Sonali Bank branch where Sonali Seba is available.
After the Pay Slip has been printed, candidates cannot be selected or deselected again. Within 24 hours of depositing the fee at the bank, the Final Submit and Final Candidate List Print buttons will become active.
The Final Candidate List must be printed and the candidates’ signatures collected. The head of the institution must sign each page. The Final Submit button must then be clicked to complete the submission. Otherwise, the form fill-up will not be considered complete and admit cards will not be issued.
One copy of the printed list bearing the candidates’ signatures must be kept at the educational institution.
Bengali and English versions
Students can sit the examination in either the Bengali or English version. If any student at an institution wishes to sit the examination in the English version, the head of the institution must submit a list stating the number of candidates in person to the office of the examination controller by 10 September.
Otherwise, the institution’s students will not be allowed to sit the examination in the English version. The head of the institution will be responsible for any inconvenience caused to students as a result.
Under the rules, a registered student who has changed educational institutions may sit the examination through another institution. The form must be completed in accordance with the Junior Scholarship Examination policy.
Examination in five subjects
The Junior Scholarship Examination will be held in five subjects, carrying a total of 400 marks: Bangla, English, Mathematics, Science, and Bangladesh and Global Studies. Bangla, English and Mathematics will each carry 100 marks, while Science, and Bangladesh and Global Studies will each carry 50 marks.
All heads of educational institutions and others concerned have been specifically instructed to take the necessary steps to complete the form-filling process for Class 6 students based on their registration, following the Junior Scholarship Examination policy and the examination-related rules issued by the board within the stipulated time.