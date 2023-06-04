HSC exam: Education boards propose to start from 17 August

All education boards have submitted a proposal to the education ministry to start the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from 17 August.
Dhaka education board chairman, professor Tapon Kumar Sarkar, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday. He said the date will be finalised if the ministry approves.
Earlier, the education minister Dipu Moni said she hopes the HSC examination will begin in the middle of August.
The officials of Dhaka education board told Prothom Alo that they backtracked from their decision to take the HSC examination in the second week of July. As per the new plan, the exam will begin in August.
The educationists and the guardians expressed their concern when the plan to take the examination in the second week of July was made as some educational institutions are yet to finish their syllabus.
Besides, if the examinations are taken in July, the students will have to sit for it 15 months after the first day of class. However, the tenure of the HSC academic year is 24 months.