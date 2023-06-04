HSC exam: Education boards propose to start from 17 August

All education boards have submitted a proposal to the education ministry to start the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from 17 August.

Dhaka education board chairman, professor Tapon Kumar Sarkar, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday. He said the date will be finalised if the ministry approves.

Earlier, the education minister Dipu Moni said she hopes the HSC examination will begin in the middle of August.