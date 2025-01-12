Mohammad Zakaria Khan elected ESTCDT chair, Husne Ara Ali vice-chair

IUB trustee Mohammad Zakaria Khan has been elected as the chairman of the Education Science Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT) for a period of two years starting January 2025. Meanwhile, trustee Husne Ara Ali has been elected as the vice chairman of the trust for the same two-year period, reports a press release.

Mohammad Zakaria Khan replaces trustee Nilufer Zafarullah, while Husne Ara Ali replaces trustee Salma Karim. The election for the positions was held in the last week of December 2024 during which they were elected unanimously.

ESTCDT was established in 1992 as a philanthropic body with a strong commitment to take Bangladesh’s higher education to global standards. Under ESTCDT, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) was founded in 1993 in Dhaka and the Chittagong Independent University (CIU) in 1999.