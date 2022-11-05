DPS STS School Dhaka holds art workshop for students

Titled “Art Workshop – The Artful Touch”, the arrangement consisted of an exclusive session conducted by Hashem Khan. Students were found elated at the opportunity of playing with colors in the company of the great artist. Their parents also appreciated the initiative.
“Routine lifestyles can get mundane for children sometimes, hence we must look out for scopes to give them a break whenever we can”, said Rokhsana Marziya Rumi, parent of a grade-3 student.
“And if that break comes with a joyful learning opportunity, there’s nothing like it! Children found exactly that opportunity today here at the art workshop. As a parent, I am thoroughly grateful to DPS STS and the Chief Guest Hashem Khan for the initiative”, she added.
“I always believed that children have the highest capacity of expressing themselves through art, because their imaginations remain genuine and raw, unbothered by any fixation. I enjoyed the opportunity of conducting the session at DPS STS. Thanks to the authority for the wonderful arrangement”, said Hashem Khan.
Besides the doodling with pen and papers, children rejoiced their time at the workshop with a unique kit provided by the school, consisting of a t-shirt, snacks and a certificate of participation.