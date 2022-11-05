DPS STS School Dhaka holds art workshop for students

Delhi Public School Dhaka (DPS STS) has recently arranged an art workshop for its primary students, enabling the future artistes to mingle with the workshop’s Chief Guest Hashem Khan, and learn from the legend, stated a press release.

The workshop was held on the Junior Campus of DPS STS at the capital’s Uttara, where participating students from grade 3 and 4 could jot down painting tips and tricks, listen to the Ekushey Padak winner’s anecdotes, and gather great motivation that shall help them pursue their passion for arts and crafts.