National University may postpone Hons exams due to floods
The National University may postpone its fourth-year (Hons) examinations scheduled for next week due to the devastating floods in Sylhet and adjoining districts.
The university’s public relations director, Ataur Rahman, told Prothom Alo Thursday afternoon that the authorities may postpone the examinations amid the adverse situation.
However, no final decision has been made yet, he said, adding that they will formally announce the decision as soon as it is taken.
Earlier, the university postponed examinations scheduled for 26 May, when Cyclone Remal swept through the coastal districts.
This time, the Sylhet region has been experiencing devastating floods over the last few days. Heavy rains and the onrush of upstream water have flooded around 11,707 hectares of crops in Sylhet and inundated houses and roads.