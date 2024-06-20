HSC exams postponed in Sylhet division until 8 July
The authorities have postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and other equivalent examinations in Sylhet division until 8 July.
The decision was taken on Thursday, considering the worsening flood situation in Sylhet and its adjoining districts.
The examinations were scheduled to take place from 30 June. However, the examinations slated for 9 July and onwards will be held in time.
Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chief of the Bangladesh inter-education board coordination committee and chairman of Dhaka education board, confirmed the developments.