Prof Ashik Mosaddik appointed pro-VC of East West University

Professor Ashik Mosaddik has been appointed as the pro-vice chancellor (pro-VC) of the East West University (EWU).

EWU chancellor president Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him as the pro-vice-chancellor for four years.

Professor Ashik Mosaddik previously served as the pro-vice-chancellor of Varendra University in Rajshahi. Prof Mosaddik was a first-batch student of the Department of Pharmacy at the Rajshahi University (RU). He completed Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) in 1993 and Masters of Pharmacy (M Pharm) in 1994. Afterwards, he joined the Department of Pharmacy of RU as a lecturer in 1998.