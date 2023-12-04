Prof Ashik Mosaddik appointed pro-VC of East West University

Professor Ashik Mosaddik has been appointed as the pro-vice chancellor (pro-VC) of the East West University (EWU).
EWU chancellor president Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him as the pro-vice-chancellor for four years.
Professor Ashik Mosaddik previously served as the pro-vice-chancellor of Varendra University in Rajshahi. Prof Mosaddik was a first-batch student of the Department of Pharmacy at the Rajshahi University (RU). He completed Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) in 1993 and Masters of Pharmacy (M Pharm) in 1994. Afterwards, he joined the Department of Pharmacy of RU as a lecturer in 1998.
Prof Mosaddik received his PhD from the Southern Cross University, Australia. Later he completed his postdoctoral research in South Korea from 2008 to 2010.
Ashik Mosaddik also served as the chairman of the Department of Pharmacy at BRAC University from 2011 to 2012. Besides he was a research professor in the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of Dammam, Saudi Arabia from 2017 to 2019.
In 2011, he received the 'Young Scientist Gold Medal' for his research titled 'Developing Countries and Bangladesh Science Academy'. He has already published over 150 research articles in international journals as an expert in 'Natural Products' and 'Nano Medicine'.
Renowned publishers 'Elsevier Science' and 'Academic Press' published three of his books. Prof Mosaddik was recognised as one of the world's top 2 per cent scientists consecutively from 2020 to 2023 by Stanford University and Elsevier Science. He is also serving as the Chairman of the Pharmacy Affairs Committee in Bangladesh Accreditation Council.