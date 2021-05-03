43rd BCS preliminary exam to be rescheduled

The date of preliminary examination of 43rd BCS is being rescheduled, said a source of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
The exam was scheduled to be held on 15 October but the date would be deferred due to Hindu religious festival of Bijaya Dashami on that day.
The BPSC source said the exam is likely to defer for a week.
The rescheduled date would be announced in a meeting of the commission, said a member of BPSC.
On 30 November last year, the BPSC issued circulars of the 42nd and the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams.
Through the general 43rd BCS, 1,814 officials, including 300 in public administration,100 in police, 25 in foreign service and 843 in education, will be recruited.
