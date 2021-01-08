49 researchers get PhD, MPhil degrees from DU

As many as 34 researchers have got PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degree and 15 others were given MPhil (Master of Philosophy) degree recently from the Dhaka University (DU), reports BSS.

The degrees were given to the researchers from a syndicate meeting with Dhaka University vice chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair on 30 December, said a press release.

The PhD degree holders are: Abdul Quddus and Ahmed Jamal Anwar under the department of Philosophy, AKM Nazimuddin under the Department of Applied Mathematics, Abu Saleh under the Department of Political Science, Nurjahan Begum, Supravat Kumar Sarkar and Md. Mahmud Hasan under the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Mahmudul Hasan under the Department of Chemistry, Mosharraf Hossain under the Department of Mathematics, Pranami Chowdhury, Farhana Islam khan and Shafiul Azam Shafi under the Department of Botany, Nazrul Islam, Md Nazmul Haque and Shah Manjur Rashed under the Department of Microbiology, Bhakta Kumar Biswas under the department of Management Information Systems, Shawkat Imam Khan under the Department of Zoology, Ayatun Nesha, Amrita Bhowmik and Soma Hayat under the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, Monira Sultana under the Institute of Health Economics, Gaos Al Kaderi under the department of English, Mohammad Selim Chowdhury under the institute of Educational and Counseling Psychology, Md Ehsan Uddin under the department of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies, Sayma Ahmed under the Department of Geography and Environment, Md Billal Hossain under the Institute of Education and Research, Md Zahangir Alam under the Department of Bengali, Rupali Khatun under the Department of Islamic History and Culture, Mohammad Zakaria and Sajeda Homaira under the Department of Islamic Studies, Debashis Bepari under the Department of Music, Md Sajidur Rahman under The Department of Soil, Water and Science, Fahad Hussain under the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology and Josan Ara under the Department of Clinical Psychology.