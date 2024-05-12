Girls continue to outshine boys in pass rate, GPA-5
Girl students have once again outshone boys in pass rate and number of GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024.
A total of 10,24,803 female students passed the examinations with 84.47 per cent pass rate this year while the number of male students who cleared the test is 9,88,794 with 81.57 per cent pass rate.
In 2023, the pass rate of female students was 81.88 per cent while the rate was 78.87 per cent for boys.
The girls also outnumbered their male counterparts in terms of achieving GPA-5, the highest grade.
Among the GPA-5 holders, 83,353 are male and 98,776 are female students this year.
In the last year, 98,614 girls secured GPA-5 while 84,964 boys achieved the highest grade point average.
A total of 182,129 students got GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024. The average passing rate in this year is 83.04 per cent.