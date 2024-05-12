Girls continue to outshine boys in pass rate, GPA-5

Girl students have once again outshone boys in pass rate and number of GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024.

A total of 10,24,803 female students passed the examinations with 84.47 per cent pass rate this year while the number of male students who cleared the test is 9,88,794 with 81.57 per cent pass rate.

In 2023, the pass rate of female students was 81.88 per cent while the rate was 78.87 per cent for boys.